John Cena Returns To WWE At Money in the Bank PPV

The Money in the Bank 2021 PPV is now in the books and the huge show ended on a big note. This is because the show featured the long awaited return of none other than John Cena.

John Cena has had a break appearing for WWE because he's been busy acting in many Hollywood movies. This year he's starred in F9 as well as the upcoming The Suicide Squad movie too.

Due to his Hollywood commitments, John Cena has not appeared in WWE for a few years now. However, it looks like Cena will be back for a big match at next month's SummerSlam 2021 PPV.

At the end of Money in the Bank 2021, Roman Reigns successfully defended the Universal Title against Edge in the main event. Reigns although had help from an interfering Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins vs Edge will be at SummerSlam 2021.

After the match ended, John Cena appeared to confront Roman Reigns. Cena actually got cheered so it looks like the fans truly missed him during his time in Hollywood.

John Cena vs Roman Reigns is expected to be the main event of SummerSlam 2021 next month. This will be the second time these two have faced in a one-on-one match.

The first time they faced on a big singles match was at No Mercy 2017.

WWE kind of hastily put this match together quickly instead of saving it for a bigger PPV. I'm glad now they will now have this match on a bigger stage next month.

