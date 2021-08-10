Randy Orton Is Back On WWE Monday Night Raw

Randy Orton mysteriously disappeared almost two months ago as the "Legend Killer" was off TV for several weeks. Well now the wrestler has returned to Monday Night Raw to further his storyline with Riddle.

WWE did not mention whether Orton was sick or injured, but he was gone for around 7 weeks. He made his triumphant return today on Monday Night Raw and Riddle came back to be on his side.

Orton is still hesitant to reunite 'RKOBro', but they have a common enemy with AJ Styles and Omos.

The funniest thing about their segment is both Riddle and Orton tried to RKO Omos. It goes without saying both men failed to do that.

Their scuffle ended up being the main event of Raw as Randy Orton faced AJ Styles in a one-on-one match. I usually like Orton vs Styles matches as the two have great chemistry with one another.

Anyway, the match was pretty good as Orton won clean with a mid-air RKO. Orton countered Styles' Phenomenal Forearm and got the victory.

Orton seemed to have reunited with Riddle after the match, although he gave Riddle an RKO to end the broadcast. While it seems like they're not friends, I'm sure the two will reunite during next week's Raw.

This is because Randy Orton and Riddle are expected to face AJ Styles an Omos at SummerSlam for the Tag Team Titles. These guys have never had a tag match before, so it should be a good one.

