Full WWE SummerSlam 2021 Match Card Revealed

WWE will hold its biggest show of the year with SummerSlam 2021 happening this weekend. While it won't have two nights like WrestleMania, there are still 10 matches announced for the show so far.

The only reason this year's SummerSlam is bigger than WrestleMania is because the venue will hold more attendees.

Not to mention WWE brought back part-timers like John Cena and Goldberg to be in the two main event matches of the night.

Another unique thing about this year's SummerSlam is the fact it will be held on a Saturday night. This is unique because most WWE PPVs are usually held on a Sunday night.

Anyway, you can read the full match card posted down below.

Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley - Triple Threat match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

- Triple Threat match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. John Cena - Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship

- Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Goldberg - Singles match for the WWE Championship

- Singles match for the WWE Championship The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio - Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks - Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

- Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Edge vs. Seth Rollins - Singles match

- Singles match Sheamus (c) vs. Damian Priest - Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

- Singles match for the WWE United States Championship Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal - Singles match

- Singles match Alexa Bliss vs. Eva Marie (with Doudrop) - Singles match

- Singles match AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) - Tag Team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

SummerSlam is on August 21st, 2021. It will be streaming on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere.

