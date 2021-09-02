WWE WrestleMania 38 Will Be Two Nights Long

WWE has announced a small change to next year's WrestleMania 38 event. This is because the event will be taking place over two nights next April.

When WrestleMania 38 was first announced, WWE only scheduled for the show to take place on April 3rd, 2022 on a Sunday. This was seen as a bad idea because long WrestleMania events burn out the crowd and their enthusiasm.

WrestleMania 35 in 2019 was the longest WWE event in history lasting over 7.5 hours long! Without the pre-show, the main section was 5.5 hours long and the event didn't end until 12:30 am the next day!

Due to this, WWE has now scheduled two night WrestleManias ever since. WrestleMania 38 will now take place on April 2nd, 2022 and April 3rd, 2022.

Wrestlers backstage like the two night events better because the crowd stays refreshed when it's two 3.5 hour shows spread out across two days. Nobody wants to stay up too long like in 2019.

In related news, it also sounds like Roman Reigns vs The Rock may not happen at WrestleMania 38. The Rock might not be available and WWE might want to save it for Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

However, this all depends on The Rock's Hollywood schedule and when he is free. Hollywood producers usually get scared when The Rock wrestles in WWE as they don't want him to get injured to halt their movie productions.

