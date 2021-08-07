WWE Releases A Ton Of NXT Wrestlers Today

Even though tonight saw an episode of Smackdown, major other things were going on behind the scenes. This is because many talented wrestlers from the NXT brand have been released today.

According to Sean Sapp from Fightful.com, he posted a list via Twitter of the 12 wrestlers that were let go from the company today. You can read the full list down below.





Bobby Fish

Bronson Reed

Jake Atlas

Ari Sterling

Kona Reeves

Leon Ruff

Stephon Smith

Tyler Rust

Zechariah Smith

Asher Hale

Giant Zanjeer

Mercedes Martinez.

Probably the most shocking name on this list is Bronson Reed. Reed was the recent North American champion, and he was set to debut on the main roster very soon.

Tyler Rust is also a surprise because he just joined the Diamond Mine NXT group. Now they group is down to only 3 members.

Bobby Fish was a former member of Undisputed Era, but now that group can no longer rejoin in the future with his departure.

It will be interesting to see if Adam Cole decides to stay in WWE or not after his contract expires.

The biggest releases made recently though were the main roster cuts of Bray Wyatt and Ric Flair. All these cuts have been made reportedly due to "budget cuts". Hopefully the released talent are able to find work elsewhere!

