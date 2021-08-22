Brock Lesnar And Becky Lynch Return At WWE SummerSlam 2021

WWE SummerSlam 2021 is in the books and the show featured the return of two of its biggest stars. First we saw the return of Becky Lynch, and at the end of the night Brock Lesnar came too.

People were already buzzing about CM Punk in AEW, but now even more names returned to the squared circle. Becky Lynch appeared when Sasha Banks was mysteriously missing from the show.

It was supposed to be Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women's Title, but the latter never showed up. Carmella was announced as her replacement, but Becky Lynch stole the spot for herself instead.

While it was great to see Becky Lynch back in the ring to challenge Belair for the title, the match itself was a big disappointment.

Becky Lynch only did one punch and one Rock Bottom to steal the title in seconds!

It will be interesting to see if Lynch is a heel now, because her actions weren't very heroic. Anyway, the crowd still cheered for her return even though Belair got buried.

At the end of the night, Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in an epic battle. However, both Reigns and Paul Heyman were surprised to see Brock Lesnar coming back to confront The Tribal Chief!

Unlike with Lynch, it looks like Lesnar is back to be a full babyface character. This is a fresh change since Lesnar has usually been a heel in his most recent WWE run.

Both Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar should be appearing in future episodes of Smackdown. It will be interesting to see what they will do.

