Former WWE Wrestler 'Kamala' Sadly Passes Away

It is sad news for wrestling fans around the world because former WWE wrestler Kamala (real name James Harris) has passed away today. He was 70 years old at the time of his death.

Even though Kamala was employed for the WWE on more than one occasion, he sadly was not inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame yet.

This will probably change in the near future as he's done more than enough in the industry to get recognized.

WWE.com posted information about his death earlier today. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

"WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70. Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006. WWE extends its condolences to Harris' family, friends and fans.

It has been reported that he passed away due to complications from Covid-19. Due to his old age, he wasn't able to fight it off.

WWE is sure to release a tribute video for Kamala tomorrow on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw. He sure will be missed by the wrestling community and its fans.

