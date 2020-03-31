Fast & Furious Lego Technic Set Officially Revealed

Fast & Furious 9 might be delayed until April 2021, but a new Lego Technic set is still releasing this year. The Lego Group has officially revealed today Dom's Dodge Charger which will be a part of the Lego Technic brand.

Dom's Dodge Charger will be released on April 27th, 2020 and will cost you $99.99 if you live in North America. Prices will vary depending on which country you live in though.

The set comes with 1077 pieces and is recommended for people 10 years old and older. The car is the same one that is used in the many Fast & Furious movies which started back in 2001.

The official Lego site posted more information about the toy. You can look at the features posted down below.

Inspire kids to recreate their favorite scenes from the Fast & Furious movies with this amazing LEGO® Technic™ Dom’s Dodge Charger (42111), an awesome replica model of the classic muscle car.

With 1,077 pieces, this cool building set provides a fun challenge for kids who love toy model cars. Inspired by the original 1970s Dodge Charger R/T, this faithful replica is packed with realistic details.

Authentic features let kids recreate the thrill of driving the real car, with moving pistons, suspension, steering system and air blower. After playing, kids can show off the model in the famous wheelstand position.

Looking for a cool holiday gift for kids aged 10+? This is a great choice. Kids can build the model version of Dom’s car then explore its cool features as they recreate Fast & Furious movie scenes.

Measuring 15” (39cm) long, 6” (16cm) wide and 4” (11cm) high, this model car is just the right size for role-playing high-speed adventures. Leave it in the wheelstand position for an eye-catching display piece.

No batteries are required for this fun race-car toy. Great news for kids who love creative play!

Printed instructions are included, so it’s easy for young builders to get started.

Introduce youngsters to a world of building fun with LEGO® Technic™ sets. With awesome vehicle designs and cool functions, the fun goes on long after the model is built.

LEGO® Technic™ sets meet the highest industry standards, which ensures these building sets for kidsconnect easily every time.

LEGO® Technic™ building kits are thoroughly tested to make sure each one meets the highest global safety and quality standards.

The only disappointing thing about the set is that it does not include any minifigures .Hopefully more children style sets based on the Fast & Furious franchise is announced in the near future.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Many Hollywood Movies Delayed Thanks To Covid-19 (more); No Time To Die Is The Longest James Bond Movie Ever (more); Movie Review: Sonic the Hedgehog (more); Movie Review: Birds of Prey (more).

And here are some more related articles: Movie Review - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); IMDB Lists Most Popular 2019 Movies And TV Shows Plus Anticipated 2020 Movies (more); Jumanji: The Next Level - Movie Review (more).

A few more: Movie Review: Charlie's Angels (more); Spoiler Movie Review: Terminator: Dark Fate (more).