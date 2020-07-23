Lego Set To Release A Working Grand Piano Toy

The Lego Group is renowned for making a lot of creative toys, but this could be the best one yet. This is because the company is about to release a mini piano set that actually plays music!

The new toy is Lego set number 21323 and it's called the Grand Piano.

It will be released in North America on August 1st, 2020 and it will retail for $349.99 USD. It comes with 3662 pieces and it's aimed towards the adult market being 18+.

For the official details, check out the info below from Lego.com.

Drum roll please as we proudly introduce the first-ever, playable LEGO® Grand Piano! Experience the hands-on pleasure of creating a highly sophisticated LEGO concert piano model and then play beautiful music with it.

The LEGO® Ideas Grand Piano (21323) has a removable 25-key keyboard, authentic hammer action, moving dampers and pedal, and motor. Combined with the LEGO Powered Up app, you can play a tune yourself or automatically.

Revel in the authentic design details of this beautiful model, from the top lid that can be propped up just like a real grand piano’s, to the opening fallboard and piano leg wheels, plus a height adjustable bench.

If you are looking for a creative DIY project, this 3,662-piece model building kit is ideal for you. So, take some time out and click your stress away with a rewarding challenge that will leave you feeling revitalized.

The piano measures over 8.5” (22.5cm) high, 12” (30.5cm) wide and 13.5” (35.5cm) deep when closed. A stylish item for your home or workplace, it also makes a cool gift for musicians, music-lovers, pianists and hobbyists.

To power up the grand piano’s self-playing function, you’ll need 6 AAA batteries (not included) and the free LEGO® Powered Up app – choose user play to play the notes yourself or auto play to listen to 1 of 4 songs.

Clear instructions help you to build with confidence and really enjoy the process, even if you are a LEGO® newcomer. Also included is a coffee-table-style booklet about this grand piano set’s fan designer and more.

This LEGO® Ideas building set for adults is part of a collection of inspiring model kits designed for the discerning hobbyist who relishes an immersive, hands-on DIY project

Since 1958, LEGO® building bricks have met the highest industry standards, which ensures they are consistent, compatible and connect and pull apart easily every time.

LEGO® bricks and pieces are rigorously tested to meet exacting safety and quality standards, so you can be sure that this collectible grand piano model is as robust as it is beautiful.

Hopefully this opens the door for Lego to make even more working instruments in the near future!

