F9 - The Official Trailer 2 Released

Universal Pictures has now released a second trailer to F9: The Fast Saga. After being delayed by one year, the movie is now ready to be released in a few month's time.

As seen in last year's trailer, John Cena plays the brother of Vin Diesel's character and the two have a lot of catching up to do.

Not to mention Han is back even though he was thought to be dead in the Tokyo Drift movie!

As expected, the new trailer shows a lot of crazy action sequences that you can see in the new movie and more. You can read an official synopsis for the movie posted down below.

"Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad)."

F9 will be released in cinemas on June 25th, 2021. The film is directed by Justin Lin.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Borderlands Movie Gets A Plot Synopsis And New Actor (more); Movie Review: Godzilla vs. Kong (more); Ghost of Tsushima Movie Is In Development (more); Movie Review: Zack Snyder's Justice League (more).

And here are some more related articles: Avatar Beats Avengers: Endgame As Biggest Box Office Movie Ever (more); Warner Bros. To Reboot A New Superman Movie (more); Several Movies Get Release Date Changes (more).

A few more: The Justice League Snyder Cut Will Be A 4 Hour Movie (more); Movie Review: Wonder Woman 1984 (more).