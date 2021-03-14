Avatar Beats Avengers: Endgame As Biggest Box Office Movie Ever

James Cameron's Avatar impressively beat Titanic in 2009 when the movie became the highest grossing film of all time. Ten years later, the Box Office crown was usurped by Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame opened very well grossing over $350 million in North America in its opening weekend. On a worldwide basis, the movie overtook Avatar to gross $2.798 billion.

However thanks to a re-release, James Cameron's Avatar has reclaimed its throne at the top of the Box Office charts. Thanks to the movie coming out again in China, the movie has now grossed $2.802 billion reports Deadline.

Avatar producer Jon Landau commented on the success. You can read what he said below.

"We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theaters during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support. We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come.”

The movie studio that is probably celebrating right now is Disney since they now own Avatar and the Avengers movies. This is because Disney bought out 20th Century Fox several years ago for billions of dollars.

It will be interesting to see if Disney will re-release Avengers: Endgame in the near future. After all, older movies are back in cinemas right now thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic preventing new movies from coming out.

