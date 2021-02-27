Warner Bros. To Reboot A New Superman Movie

Even though many fans want to see a Man of Steel 2 with Henry Cavill, it looks like Warner Bros is taking a different direction. This is because they want to make a Superman reboot movie instead.

As reported exclusively by Shadow and Act, JJ Abrams is producing the new Superman reboot using his Bad Robot production company. Black Panther comic writer Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script.

Coates said the following statement below.

"To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor. I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero.

Abrams also provided the following comments

"There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we’re beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity"

It's highly expected we will see a Black Superman for the first time on the big screen. Rumors suggest Michael B Jordan could be the front runner as he wanted the role as back as 2019.

As of now, no director or actors are attached to the project yet. Hopefully we get to know more official news about this interesting project sometime later this year!

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Superman & Lois Teaser Trailer Revealed (more); The CW Premiere Dates For The Flash, Superman & Lois And More (more); Superman: Man of Tomorrow Release Dates Announced (more); Henry Cavill Set To Become Superman Again (more).

And here are some more related articles: Final Justice League Superman From Hot Toys Revealed (more); Henry Cavill Reportedly No Longer Playing The Role of Superman (more); Superman And Lois Lane Confirmed To Appear In Big Arrowverse Crossover Episodes (more).

A few more: Review: The Death of Superman Animated Movie (more); Henry Cavill Discusses Potential Superman Fight Against Black Adam In The Future (more).