Borderlands Movie Gets A Plot Synopsis And New Actor

Lionsgate has now revealed the full main cast for the Borderlands movie, and also gave us a small synopsis for it too. The movie will have its own plot and won't be a straight retelling of the games.

The new actor joining the Borderlands movie is Edgar Ramirez who will play the role of Atlas. Also starring in the movie is Cate Blanchett as Lilith and Kevin Hart playing Roland.

You can read the full synopsis below as provided by Lionsgate Films.

"Two-time Academy Award® winner Cate Blanchett teams up with Kevin Hart in director Eli Roth’s Borderlands. Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on the game from Gearbox and 2K, one of the bestselling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to Borderlands."

There's still no release date for the film yet, but main production for the film should be starting up soon with the cast now fully revealed and realized.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Movie Review: Godzilla vs. Kong (more); Ghost of Tsushima Movie Is In Development (more); Movie Review: Zack Snyder's Justice League (more); Avatar Beats Avengers: Endgame As Biggest Box Office Movie Ever (more).

And here are some more related articles: Warner Bros. To Reboot A New Superman Movie (more); Several Movies Get Release Date Changes (more); The Justice League Snyder Cut Will Be A 4 Hour Movie (more).

A few more: Movie Review: Wonder Woman 1984 (more); Several New Star Wars Movies And TV Shows Announced (more).