Ghost of Tsushima Movie Is In Development

Video games continue to be a big industry which is why Hollywood studios like to make movies based on them. Now Deadline and reported that a Ghost of Tsushima movie is in the works.

Ghost of Tsushima was released last year exclusively for the PS4 and it has sold 6.5 million copies thus far.

In the game, players control Jin Sakai who is a samurai warrior that has to fend off the invading Mongols attacking Japan.

Attached to direct the movie adaptation is John Wick director, Chad Stahelski. He is producing the movie too alongside Alex Young and Jason Spitz from 87Eleven Entertainment. Executive producers also include members of PlayStation Productions and Sucker Punch Productions.

Asad Qizilbash, Head of PlayStation Production gave the following statement.

"We’re excited to be partnering with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment, to bring their vision of Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad, who have a passion for our games, ensuring we can create rich adaptations that will excite our fans and new audiences"

It might be a long time until we see the movie get released, but it should be a fun film to watch. The game was really exciting when I played it last year.

