Doctor Strange Is Coming To The New Spider-Man Movie

The third MCU Spider-Man is about to get another big actor to join its cast. It has now been reported that Benedict Cumberbatch will be added to the film reprising his role as Doctor Strange.

This news was reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter. Doctor Strange already had chemistry with Spider-Man as the duo first met during the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

THR also reports that Doctor Strange will serve as a mentor to Tom Holland's young version of Spider-Man. The mentors in the previous movies were Tony Stark in the first movie and Nick Fury in the second.

Since Doctor Strange has the power to visit alternate realities, this could be a reason why we will see Jamie Foxx's Electro in the movie.

This Electro was previously seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that featured Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man/Peter Parker.

Marvel and Sony both didn't want to comment on this story.

Since they said nothing, all the news about the new Spider-Man movie could be true. Seeing a live action Spider-Verse is something that will excite fans all over the world!

The third MCU Spider-Man movie still has a release date of December 17th, 2021. Filming for the movie will reportedly start as soon as later this month. Hopefully Covid-19 does not affect the release date for the film!

