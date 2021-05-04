Disney Reveals Real Retractable Star Wars Lightsaber

Historically, lightsabers in real life have not been screen accurate because they've always been attached with a plastic or metal blade. Well Disney has now revealed an actual retractable lightsaber today!

Disney has now shared the first footage of this lightsaber in action being held by an actress playing the role of Rey.

It may not cut things in half like real life, but it extends and retracts like how it looks like in the Star Wars movies and TV shows!

As of right now, it looks like the only way you can get one of these is by visiting the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser attraction. This is at Disney World Resort and the attraction is opening sometime in 2022.

You can read a brief blurb about the park posted down below.

"When the Launch Pod’s airlock slides open, you’ll take your first step into a galaxy far, far away as Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser comes to life all around you. During your stay aboard this glamorous ship, you may interact with an eclectic group of characters both familiar and new, possibly including the starcruiser’s strong and charismatic captain, a plucky ship’s mechanic and a galactic superstar who can captivate an entire room with the crook of one jewel-encrusted purple Twi’lek finger."

If these lightsabers are sold to the public one day, you can expect for them to cost a lot of money. Lightsabers at Galaxy Edge already cost $200 and they don't even retract like this one.

