Crazy Man Arrested After He Attempts To Kidnap WWE Star Sonya Deville

This is some crazy news that shocked the whole wrestling community today.

This is because it has been reported that a man tried to kidnap WWE's Sonya Deville in her own home. Thankfully, the man was arrested before he could get to the wrestler.

As reported by the Tampa Bay Times, the man named Phillip A. Thomas II planned the kidnapping for as long as 8 months ago. He was found inside the home of Sonya Deville armed with "a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape and mace" says the report.

He wanted to kidnap Deville while she was asleep, but luckily the home alarm got triggered which forced her to call the authorities. He was in the house for four hours, and was still there when the police arrived!

If you check his Twitter account, you can tell the man was obsessed with the WWE star. Most of his activity was defending Deville online and also he retweeted much of her own tweets.

As reported by CageSideSeats, the man in question was arrested for "aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief."

Thankfully, Deville wasn't harmed in the ordeal. She tweeted out the following message to her fans.

"Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance."

Sonya Deville will be seen at next week's SummerSlam. She will compete in a Hair vs Hair match facing her enemy, Mandy Rose.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE SummerSlam 2020 Card Revealed (more); Former WWE Wrestler 'Kamala' Sadly Passes Away (more); Can Raw Underground Increase Slumping WWE Ratings? (more); WWE Still Likes To Promote Old Stars Over New Ones (more).

And here are some more related articles: WWE's The Big Show Wants To Play Marvel's Kingpin (more); WWE Introduces A New US Title Belt Design (more); Many People In WWE Have Covid-19 (more).

A few more: Edge vs Randy Orton Was Surprisingly Decent At WWE Backlash 2020 (more); WWE Backlash 2020 Match Predictions And Preview (more).