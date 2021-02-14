Brand New Trailer Revealed For Zack Snyder's Justice League

Warner Bros has now released a brand new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League movie. This footage includes Darkseid as well as a special appearance from Jared Leto's Joker at the end of it.

Since this is a director's cut, this new version of the movie has footage not seen in the original cut.

The film has more footage since the movie will be around 4 hours long. That's double the 2 hour length of the 2017 version.

Aside from some new characters, we will also see better special effects from the film and more. You can read a full synopsis of Zack Snyder's Justice League posted down below.

"In ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions"

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be streaming exclusively on HBO Max this March 18th, 2021.

