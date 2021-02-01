Batman Forever And Robin Hot Toys Announced

Hot Toys has now announced on Facebook new figures for characters that appeared in the Batman Forever movie from 1995. This includes the Val Kilmer version of Batman as well as Robin.

Hot Toys usually makes figures based on newer or classic movies, so it's a nice surprise for the company to a film like Batman Forever. The movie isn't as well received as other Batman films, but people like it more than Batman & Robin from 1997.

You can read about the Batman figure posted down below.

"Spending countless years mastering martial arts, criminal science and advanced gadgets engineering, Bruce Wayne has turned himself into a crime fighter second to none. To protect his privacy and strike fear into the hearts of criminals in Gotham City, Wayne came up with Batman. Equipped with a cape and cowl and unique fighting devices, Batman set about the never-ending task of ridding Gotham City of crime. Inspired by the fan favorite Batman Forever, Hot Toys is very excited today to introduce the 1/6th scale Batman (Sonar Suit) collectible figure with lots of gadgets! The movie-accurate collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Batman, featuring a newly developed masked head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs design; skillfully tailored Sonar Batsuit and cape; detail recreations of Batman’s gadgets and weapons including Sonic Batarang, underwater thruster, Batarang launcher, Bat clamp launcher, a pair of Bat Sonar lenses; and a figure base. Kick start your Batman collection with the new figure today!"

You can read about the Robin toy below.

“R? What’s that stand for?” – Batman Like Bruce Wayne, young Dick Grayson witnessed the murder of his parents and swore to dedicate himself to bringing the criminals to justice. Under the strong wing of Batman, Dick managed to set aside his bitterness and thirst for revenge, turning them into a passion for righting wrongs, battling evil, and eventually becoming Batman’s trusted crime-fighting partner, Robin. When one of them is in danger, the other is sure to help find a way out of it! Inspired by the movie Batman Forever, Hot Toys is thrilled today to present the much-anticipated 1/6th scale Robin collectible figure. The highly-accurate figure is specially crafted based on the image of Robin, featuring a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness perfectly translating the details including the face mask, a specialized body portraying his muscular body, detail recreation of Robin’s iconic costume with a “R” logo with a subtle metallic shimmer, also a figure base for display. The new figure is a must-have for fans of the Boy Wonder! Pre-order it today!

Both toys should be available to pre-order at participating physical and online retailers.

