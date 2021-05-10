Hot Toys Reveals Rey And D-O Figures From The Rise of Skywalker

Hot Toys has now revealed the final product look for the Rey and D-O figures from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The cool thing about this toy is that it includes Rey's yellow lightsaber.

The toy also includes more lightsaber hilts so Rey can bury it in the sand like at the end of the movie. This is probably the best looking Rey figure released to date.

Anyway, Hot Toys revealed the final product on Facebook. You can read the full announcement below.

Rey seeks out Luke Skywalker and convinces him to teach her the ways of the Force. With the Jedi Master’s guidance, Rey’s powers grow along with her concerns about what the future and the force may hold in store for her. Today, Hot Toys is excited to share with fans the final product of 1/6th scale Rey and D-O collectible set with additional weapons and accessories inspired by the final chapter of the Skywalker saga! The screen-accurate Rey figure is skillfully crafted based on her appearance from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, features a newly developed head and hair sculpture, meticulously tailored outfit, Luke’s lightsaber, an interchangeable blue lightsaber blade emulating the weapon in motion, Rey’s signature quarterstaff, a blaster, a training helmet and remote, and a desert theme figure stand. Also, the droid D-O in 1/6th scale features detailed mechanical designs, articulations, and finely applied weathering effects. Moreover, the collectible set will additionally include Rey’s yellow-bladed lightsaber, Leia’s lightsaber hilt, and a cloth wrap for the lightsabers hilts to set up extra scenes! Enjoy the stunning images of Rey and D-O from the galaxy far far away!

Rey and D-O should now be available up for pre-order where Hot Toys figures are usually sold.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Hot Toys Announces Several New Star Wars Figures (more); Hot Toys Reveals Kylo Ren Figure From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); Captain America Hot Toys Figure Announced From The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (more); Hot Toys Reveals 1/4th Scale Spider-Man: Homecoming Figure (more).

And here are some more related articles: The Mandalorian Scout Trooper Hot Toys Look Finalized (more); Hot Toys Reveals New Tony Stark Avengers: Endgame Figure (more); Ahsoka Tano And Grogu Hot Toys Figures Announced (more).

A few more: Hot Toys Reveals New Comic Book Style Iron Man Figure (more); Batman Begins Hot Toys Figurine Announced (more).