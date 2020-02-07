Baby Yoda Is Already The Best Selling Funko Pop Toy Of All Time

The Child (or Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian TV show has captured the world by storm thanks to his cuteness. With merchandise out for him later this year, he has already broke sales records.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Baby Yoda has now become the best selling Funko pop toy of all time! This is amazing since it's only up for pre-order as the actual figure won't be out in store shelves until May 2020.

The reason merchandise was not available late last year was because the show-runners didn't want to spoil the character's existence. Toys are not available yet, but you can buy posters and t-shirts featuring the cute character now.

Baby Yoda appeared in the first episode of The Mandalorian and has been a popular hit ever since. He does not have a name yet, so the show just calls him 'The Child' officially.

Season 2 it is teased we will finally learn more about the Yoda species and even know their home planet.

There must be a reason why this species is so strong with the Force as Yoda became a Jedi Master when he was older.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian will be airing on October 2020 and will be streaming exclusively on Disney+.

