Kathleen Kennedy Says A Woman Will Direct A Star Wars Film

There have been 11 live action Star Wars films since 1977, and all of them have been directed by men. Well Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has promised a future Star Wars film will be directed by a woman.

In an interview with the BBC (via ComicBookMovie), Kennedy reiterated that woman directors directed episodes of The Mandalorian, but eventually a film will be helmed by a female. You can read her comments posted down below.

"We’ve already got [women directors]. On The Mandalorian, we’ve got two or three fantastic women working with Star Wars. And we just brought in Deborah Chow who is doing the Obi-Wan series. We’re cultivating a lot of great talent. Oh absolutely. Without question."

Bryce Dallas Howard and Deborah Chow directed episodes of The Mandalorian and the latter will direct all episodes of the upcoming Obi Wan Kenobi TV show that will be due out sometime next year.

The future of Star Wars films is unknown at the moment. We're supposed to have a trilogy from Rian Johnson and Kevin Fiege is supposed to be a producer on a future Star Wars film too.

Not to mention there were rumors Lucasfilm also wanted Taika Waititi to direct a future Star Wars film too. He directed the last episode of The Mandalorian which received high praise from critics and fans.

All we know right now is that the next Star Wars film will be a trilogy with the first movie out in late 2022.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Fans Choose The Next Lego UCS Star Wars Set (more); 1917 Beats Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker At The Box Office (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Still On Top Of The Box Office (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Holds Steady In Second Box Office Weekend (more).

And here are some more related articles: Spoiler Details About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Tops The Worldwide Box Office (more); Movie Review - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more).

A few more: Rumor: Early Reaction To Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is A Positive One (more); Hot Toys Reveals Kylo Ren Figure From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (more).