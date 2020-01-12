1917 Beats Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker At The Box Office

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been the number one movie of the Box Office since December 20th, 2019 but the movie has finally fallen to a new competitor.

The war epic 1917 directed by Sam Mendes is now the top movie in North America.

As reported by Box Office Pro, 1917 has earned an estimated $36.5 million this weekend in North America. This is all thanks to the movie's big win at the Golden Globes as well as it getting good word of mouth.

The Oscar nominations for 2020 will also be announced soon which will also give the war movie more publicity. At this rate, it's an early favorite to win the Best Movie category.

As for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the new movie is lagging behind the pace of The Last Jedi. The movie only earned around $15 to $17 million in North America for a domestic total of $478.2 million.

In comparison, The Last Jedi had $572.6 million in its fourth weekend so the last entry of the series isn't as popular at the moment. It will ultimately end its run in the $500 million mark.

From a worldwide standpoint, The Rise of Skywalker has earned $989.6 million globally. It will be a few more days until the movie finally reaches the $1 billion mark.

The film won't catch up to the $1.3 billion that The Last Jedi made two years ago. It may have to do with the new film getting mixed reviews from critics.

