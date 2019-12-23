Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Tops The Worldwide Box Office

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was out this past weekend and it easily topped Cats to be on top of the worldwide Box Office. That being said, its debut is lower than The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens.

As reported by Box Office Pro, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker powered its way to earn $175.5 milliion in North America this weekend.

This is down from the $220 million opening of The Last Jedi and $247 million opening of The Force Awakens.

It's hard to pinpoint why the number is so low, but it could be because of the bad word of mouth for The Last Jedi. Even though critics liked that movie, a number of fans still hated the film.

The Rise of Skywalker currently has a mixed reception from critics.

It has a 57% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for critics and it received a B+ Cinemascore for audiences.

The only positive thing is that the Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score is 86% which is far better than the 43% Audience Score for The Last Jedi.

That said, the movie easily beat Cats which only earned $6.5 million in its opening weekend. The bad reviews and scary looking animation made audiences shy away from that film.

From a worldwide standpoint, The Rise of Skywalker has earned $373.5 million globally. This is okay, but still down from the previous films. The new film pretty much flopped in China with a small $12.1 million opening weekend...

Hopefully The Rise of Skywalker can still make over $1 billion worldwide. I still think it's a decent movie and is a huge improvement over The Last Jedi.

