Spoiler Details About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Since it has been a week now, it's safe to say it's time to talk about the many juicy details that happened in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The movie had a lot of shocking events so let's list some of the things that happened.

Rey's real heritage revealed

One of the biggest mysteries of the sequel trilogy is wondering who Rey was. We somewhat got an answer in The Last Jedi as Kylo Ren says her parents were nobodies.

Well in the new movie, her real heritage is revealed. It's revealed that she is actually the granddaughter of Sheev Palpatine! This explains why she is gifted and so powerful with the Force!

Dark Rey was just a vision

The Dark Rey shown in the trailers was nothing more than a vision. Palpatine wants her to become the new Empress and ruler of the galaxy.

The Dark Rey is pretty much a result of her if she decided to go to the dark side. Spoiler alert, she remains good until the end of the movie.

Snoke is a clone

While Palpatine's resurrection was not fully explained to us, it's revealed in the movie that Snoke was just a puppet of Palpatine this whole time.

We see a clone tube on the planet Exogel showing us that Snoke was nothing more than a Palpatine puppet.

Surprise cameos

A cameo that surprised everyone in The Last Jedi was seeing the Force Ghost of Yoda. Well in The Rise of Skywalker, we get an appearance from Luke Skywalker as a ghost.

Rey nearly gives up like Luke, but he manages to talk her out of it. He even lifts his old X-Wing from the water so that Rey can travel to Exogel.

Another surprise appearance is Han Solo. While he's not a Force Ghost, he appears as a memory for Ben Solo after he reaches the light side after a lightsaber battle with Rey.

Near the end of the movie, many voices from past Jedi can be heard motivating Rey during her fight with Palpatine.

Some of the voices that can be heard include Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Mace Windu, Yoda, Asohka Tano, and many other characters from The Clone Wars and Rebels.

The many deaths

It won't be a Star Wars movie if important people don't die. Thankfully the likes of Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian survive the movie.

However, some heroes like Snap Wexley, Leia Organa and Ben Solo die.

Leia dies by using Force projection to persuade Kylo Ren to become Ben Solo again. Ben Solo dies after healing Rey after she temporarily dies after an intense battle with Palpatine.

Rey's new name

After defeating Palpatine at the end of the movie, Rey doesn't want to be referred as Rey Palpatine.

Instead, she gets a new lightsaber and renames herself as Rey Skywalker. Since Ben Solo was the last real Skywalker, Rey wants to carry the name for a new generation.

This is just a small taste of what happens in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

It will be interesting to see if Disney commissions a sequel in the near future where we can see Rey teaching a new group of Force users!

