Fans Choose The Next Lego UCS Star Wars Set

Lego has announced on its official blog a chance for the fans to decide the next UCS Star Wars set. Fans can vote on their favorite starship and the most popular one will be made in real life.

Fans have until January 30th, 2020 to make their votes count. You have to choose wisely because only one of the sets will eventually be made.

You can read the details of each of the starships that Lego is considering to make down below.

Nebulon B Escort Frigate

"Originally intended for the Imperial Navy, these ships were used as convoy escorts and made their first appearance in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and appear again, in Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and even in Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker."

TIE Bomber

"Like a big brother version of the TIE Fighters, these ships were created to destroy large starships and not for fast paced combat. With dual hulls, one for the pilot and one for the warhead launchers, this ship features in both Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi."

Republic Gunship

"Who can forget the epic moment these ships dropped into the arena carrying the clones in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones during the Battle of Geonosis, rescuing Padmé and Jedi from Count Dooku."

In my opinion, the Republic Gunship will look like the coolest set of the lot.

The UCS set could fit in lots of Clone Trooper minifgures! You can click here to fill out details on which one you want to vote for.

