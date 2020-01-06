Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Still On Top Of The Box Office

The first weekend for 2020 is here and the top movie still in the worldwide Box Office is none other than Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The movie is on its way to clear over $1 billion very soon.

As reported by Box Office Pro, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will earn an estimated $33.7 million this weekend in North America. This is a 53 percent drop from the over $71 million that the movie made in the last weekend of 2019.

For its North American domestic total, the movie has made around $450.8 million. That being said, the movie is still lacking behind the pace of The Last Jedi which earned $517.2 million in the same time frame.

Even though The Rise of Skywalker has a verified Rotten Tomatoes Audience score of 86 percent, the Star Wars finale is unlikely going to match the total of The Last Jedi which is kind of disappointing for a final movie.

At this rate, Jumanji: The Next Level could be the top movie out next weekend as it made $26.5 million this weekend.

The percentage drops for Jumanji: The Next Level are small as more and more people seem to watch the movie even weeks after it came out.

In terms of The Rise of Skywalker, the worldwide total for the film now stands at $918.8 million. It will soon gross over $1 billion although catching The Last Jedi's $1.3 billion total might be out of reach.

Not to mention the film is not going to even touch the $2 billion gross of The Force Awakens. It will be interesting to see if any future Star Wars film will ever match the popularity of The Force Awakens!

