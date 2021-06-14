Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Video Game Announced At E3 2021

Ubisoft may have arguably had the best announcement at E3 2021 so far as the company finally revealed its new Avatar video game. The game is called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The new game isn't based directly on the movies, but it will be set in the same universe of the planet of Pandora. It is a first-person action game where you will control a Na'vi warrior.

The game will be out in 2022 and is only going to be released for the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/s consoles. It will also be available for Stadia and Luna streaming services too.

You can read more about the game from Ubisoft's YouTube channel below.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

You can check out the jaw-dropping trailer below.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Avatar Beats Avengers: Endgame As Biggest Box Office Movie Ever (more); Disney Announces New Star Wars Films; Avatar Movies Delayed (more); Main Cast Has Wrapped Filming For Avatar Sequels (more); James Cameron Is Gambling Big On The Avatar Sequels (more).

And here are some more related articles: James Cameron Casts Kate Winslet In The Avatar Movie Sequels (more); Avatar Sequels To Have A Collected Budget Of Over $1 Billion (more); Opinion: Are Human Avatars Being Used In James Cameron's Avatar? (more).

A few more: Avatar 2 Might Have A Glasses-Free 3D Experience (more); James Cameron Not Worried About The Long Gap Between Avatar And Avatar 2 (more).