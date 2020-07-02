Beavis and Butt-Head Is Returning Thanks To Comedy Central

The very humorous Beavis and Butt-Head animated series originally from MTV is making a return to the small screen. After a nine year hiatus, another new season of the TV show is coming back thanks to Comedy Central.

Beavis and Butt-Head is the best original show that MTV made back in the '90s. It became such a huge hit, the pair even had their own movie that was well received by both critics and fans.

The show's creator, Mike Judge, brought a new series for the show to MTV back in 2011.

Even though the new episodes were funny as heck, sadly it only lasted one season since the audience for MTV changed a lot in the '10s.

Now as reported by MTV, Mike Judge is back to revisit the series once again, but this time the show will be on Comedy Central.

Additional spin-offs and specials are also included if Judge chooses to do them in the near future.

It has also been reported that the Comedy Central revival will last two seasons. Hopefully if the two seasons are successful, more episodes could be announced.

It will be interesting to see what type of content and music videos the pair will critique in the new series. In the 2011 season, Beavis and Butt-Head commented about some episodes of Jersey Shore and more!

Maybe in this revival, the comedy duo could talk about new music artists that they didn't watch back in the '90s!

