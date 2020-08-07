Knight Rider Movie Is Currently In The Works

Knight Rider was a popular TV show starring the famous talking car named KITT as well as David Hasslehoff as Michael Knight.

Now over thirty years after the original TV show ended, it looks like Hollywood wants to make a movie based on the franchise.

As reported exclusively by Deadline, Spyglass Media Group is teaming up with James Wan's Atomic Monster production studio. At this stage, it hasn't been announced if Wan will be directing the movie yet.

James Wan will be a decent choice for a director though since he directed Furious 7 as well as the recent Aquaman movie too. Both movies received well over $1 billion at the Box Office.

While a director and main actor is yet to be found, the movie version of Knight Rider will be written by TJ Fixman.

Fixman is an interesting choice since he wrote most of the Ratchet & Clank video games. He also wrote the Ratchet & Clank 2016 animated movie too.

Even though the series was set in the '80s, the movie will be updated to a modern day setting. Aside from that, any additional plot details have been kept under wraps.

The original series ran from 1982 until 1986.

Even though the series ended ages ago, the franchise is still well known to a lot of people. A short-lived reboot TV show aired in 2008, although it didn't last long as it only survived for one season.

