Splinter Cell Anime Series Could Be In The Works At Netflix

It has been quite a while since the last time we heard of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, but a new anime series could be in the works over at Netflix according to a new report.

As reported exclusively by Variety, their sources claim Ubisoft and Netflix have teamed up to make an anime series based on the Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell franchise.

The writer and executive producer for the show will be none other than John Wick's Derek Kolstad. If Splinter Cell is like John Wick, then we should be in for a fun ride.

Bear in mind, this news isn't official just yet because both Netflix and Ubisoft declined to comment on the report. That being said, it could be true since they chose to be silent and didn't deny the report either.

If this ends up being a Netlfix series, they've already planned for it to be 16 episodes. The 16 episodes will be split up into two seasons.

The last Splinter Cell video game came out in 2013, so fans have been waiting a long time for Sam Fisher to come back in any form.

Sadly though, a new anime series does not mean Ubisoft has any plans for the game to come back anytime soon.

Hopefully the Splinter Cell anime gets made. A movie starring Tom Hardy as Sam Fisher was planned a few years ago, but sadly nothing has come out of that for quite some time now...

