Amazon Spain Reveals First Wonder Woman 1984 Lego Set

Wonder Woman 1984 may have been delayed until August, but this does not stop its merchandise from releasing. Amazon Spain has now listed a new Lego set based on the aforementioned movie.

The Wonder Woman 1984 Lego set is called Wonder Woman vs Cheetah, although it also comes with a Maxwell Lord minifigure as well. It comes with 371 pieces, although a price has yet to be revealed for it.

We also don't know an official release date for the set, but one should expect it to be released sometime later this year. You can read the official product description posted down below.

This 2-sided model includes a high-tech bunker and a tower with a rotating transmitter. When the kids stage Wonder Woman (Diana Prince) and her arch-enemy Cheetah (Dr. Barbara Minerva) ... anything can happen!

The Wonder Woman (with wings) and Cheetah minifigures star in the most action-packed superhero action while the Max minifigure takes center stage. At the top, the tower transmitter rotates 360 degrees and tilts up and down.

Kids can attach the Wonder Woman minifigure to the rotating transmitter. As she flies around the tower, Max takes over the controls. When supervillain Cheetah arrives, they face off in an epic battle!

Boys and girls ages 7 and up will enjoy exciting and imaginative adventures with this popular LEGO DC toy inspired by Wonder Woman. A fast-paced fashion gift for all young superheroes.

Measuring 19 cm tall and 17 cm wide, the radar antenna measures 20 cm wide: the LEGO DC Wonder Woman vs Cheetah set (76157) encourages imaginative play on a large scale.

It does not require batteries, so the kids can enjoy this LEGO DC game inspired by the Wonder Woman 1984 movie whenever they want. The game without batteries, based on manual activity, stimulates creative thinking, imaginative symbolic play and solving skills. from problems.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently scheduled to be released in North America on August 14th, 2020. Hopefully Covid-19 does not delay the movie even further...

