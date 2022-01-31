Halo The TV Series First Trailer And Release Date Revealed

Paramount has now released the first ever trailer for Halo the TV series. The TV series stars Master Chief, Cortana and other characters from the video games.

Actor Pablo Schreiber stars as Master Chief while Jen Taylor reprises her role as Cortana. The look of Cortana in the TV series has been a huge talking point since this trailer has been released!

The series will debut for the Paramount Plus streaming network on March 24th, 2022. You can read a small synopsis for the series posted down below.

"Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future."

Hopefully this Halo series ends up being a huge success. It will be a disappointment if it's bad like many other video game movies out there. You can see the trailer in full below.

