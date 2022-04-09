WWE Wants To Unify Its Tag-Team Title Belts

Roman Reigns became the Unified WWE Champion after he won at the main event of WrestleMania 38 against Brock Lesnar. The Samoan Superstar now holds both the Universal Championship as well as the WWE Championship.

Much like Chris Jericho in 2001 and Randy Orton in 2013, Roman Reigns now has to carry two belts all of the time. For this week's episode of Smackdown, Reigns made Paul Heyman carry the belts while he cut his promo.

While we don't know who will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash, he did propose something new for The Usos to do. He wants his cousins to unify both the tag-team titles in WWE.

Right now, The Usos only have the Smackdown tag-team titles. If they are to unify the belts, they will need to beat Randy Orton and Riddle to acquire the Raw tag-team titles.

The tag-team divisions have been pretty weak as of late, so it will make sense for the belts to be merged.

The women's tag-team titles are defended on both shows, so it's logical for the men to do the same thing too.

WWE has not announced it officially, but it could be a sign that the new brand split is ending.

The new brand split happened in 2016, but now it looks like WWE wants to merge the roster again after six years of separation.

Hopefully, this does not mean that some wrestlers will be lost in the shuffle. Sometimes when the brand split ends, lesser-known wrestlers don't get much TV time...

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: Roman Reigns Is The New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion (more); Stone Cold Steve Austin Has One More Match At WWE WrestleMania 38 (more); WWE WrestleMania 38 Final Card Is Set (more); WWE: Triple H Retires From In-ring Competition (more).

And here are some more related articles: WWE 2K22 Update 1.06 Patch Notes Revealed (more); WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Passes Away (more); Stone Cold Steve Austin Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 38 (more).

A few more: WWE Severs Its Broadcast Deals With Russia (more); WWE WrestleMania 38 Main Events Revealed (more).