Stone Cold Steve Austin Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 38

After rumors and speculation, Stone Cold Steve Austin has finally confirmed that he will make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 38. However, his appearance on the show might disappoint some that wanted to see more from him.

Rumors started weeks ago that Stone Cold Steve Austin might actually wrestle at WrestleMania 38. This would have been his first match since his retirement in 2003 against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX.

WWE even penciled him into to be wrestling Kevin Owens at the show of shows. Now it looks like Austin isn't wrestling, but he will be confronting Owens at WrestleMania 38.

It has now been confirmed that Steve Austin will be a part of the Kevin Owens talk show. This basically means he'll just talk for a bit before stunning Owens and drinking beer to end the segment.

There has been "build-up" to this confrontation since Owens has been burying Texas in his promos. This will all lead up to Austin getting revenge on Owens and sending the Texas crowd home happy.

Their talk show segment is currently scheduled for April 2nd, 2022 which is night 1 of WrestleMania 38. Austin has no interest in wrestling a match and will probably never will ever again.

