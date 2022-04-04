Roman Reigns Is The New Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

It looks like Roman Reigns is in god mode as the man created history at the end of WWE WrestleMania 38. Reigns was able to beat Brock Lesnar to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns has already been Universal Champion for over 580 days, but this weekend he now has the WWE Championship that was formerly held by Brock Lesnar.

This is the third time the main belts have been unified as Chris Jericho and Randy Orton previously did it in 2001 and 2013 respectively.

Sadly, the match itself was nothing too special. It was a match full of many spears, superman punches, and German suplexes. Not to mention the match was rather short as it only lasted just over 12 minutes in length.

Brock Lesnar is likely to take a mini-break before he comes back to the WWE. After all, he only works on a part-time schedule, unlike Mr Roman Reigns.

WWE has kind of booked themselves in a corner because nobody is on Reigns' level in the company.

Roman Reigns is easily the best male superstar in the WWE and it's hard to make anyone believable to beat him cleanly for the titles.

Another sad fact about the end of WrestleMania 38 is that The Rock didn't show up.

People are hoping The Rock eventually shows up to potentially build up the WrestleMania 39 main event. Many people want The Rock vs Roman Reigns to happen next year in Hollywood.

Anyway, night 2 of WrestleMania 38 wasn't as good as night 2.

Night 2 featured some cool matches like Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn, but there were some disappointments. Edge vs AJ Styles was a bust and the two Pat McAfee matches felt like a waste of time.

That being said, WrestleMania 38 was an enjoyable event mainly thanks to the Stone Cold Steve Austin retirement match and the return of Cody Rhodes.

