WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Passes Away

It's a sad week for wrestling fans because one of the best of the business has died due to health complications. Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) has died at the age of 63 earlier this week.

It all started when Scott Hall had a fall and needed hip surgery.

Complications arose from the surgery and this developed into a blood clot. Hall was on life support for a little while, but the family decided to take him off it and he died shortly after.

Scott Hall first found worldwide fame in the WWF using the Razor Ramon gimmick. His most famous WWF match of all time was the Ladder Match he had at WrestleMania X with Shawn Michaels.

After his stint in the WWF, he jumped ship with his good friend Kevin Nash to the WCW company. Nash, Hall, and Hulk Hogan formed the infamous NWO group and changed the wrestling landscape forever.

While Hall was a multi-time champion, he surprisingly never earned a world title both in WWF/WWE or WCW. Many consider him to be the best wrestler ever to never hold a world title before.

Even though Hall retired from wrestling a few years ago, he became a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He was inducted first as Razor Ramon, and then he was inducted for a second time under the NWO group.

It's sad to see him die, but his legacy in wrestling will live forever on.

