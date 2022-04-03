Stone Cold Steve Austin Has One More Match At WWE WrestleMania 38

WWE pretty much surprised everyone when Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of retirement to wrestle one more match. The WWE Hall of Famer had a 'No Holds Barred' match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 night 1.

Austin's previous last match was against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003. However, it seems as if Stone Cold Steve Austin felt he was healthy enough to go one more round 19 years later.

Austin's first wrestling match was in the city of Dallas, and he wanted to end his career in Dallas at WrestleMania 38.

It's surprising he agreed to a match after dodging requests from Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar and CM Punk over the years.

Everyone thought Austin was going to just have a talk show segment with Kevin Owens, but they announced it as a match. The match was decent because Austin took bumps including a suplex spot on the concrete floor.

Unlike The Rock's match with Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32, this match went much longer than six seconds. Austin and Owens fought across the arena for close to 14 minutes. It was one of the best brawls of the entire night.

The show ended with Austin hitting the Stone Cold Stunner and pinning Owens for the victory. He celebrated the main event aftermath by drinking his own brand of beer.

Austin wasn't the only return at WrestleMania 38. Former AEW wrestler Cody Rhodes came back to WWE to face Seth Rollins. Cody Rhodes kept his theme song and his American Nightmare gimmick.

The Rollins vs Rhodes match was excellent as it lasted for nearly 20 minutes. Rhodes got the victory at the end, and he will be a part of the Raw brand going forward.

Overall, WrestleMania 38 night 1 was better than I expected thanks to the returns of Austin and Rhodes. Hopefully night 2 can also deliver in its promises!

