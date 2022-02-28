WWE WrestleMania 38 Main Events Revealed

WWE has already announced the main event matches for this year's WrestleMania 38 event. As expected, the two nights will be headlined by the Royal Rumble winners this year.

The first main event for night 1 is Ronda Rousey facing Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's title.

This will be the second time these women have been in the main event as they ended WrestleMania 35 with Becky Lynch in a triple threat match.

Ronda Rousey was this year's female Royal Rumble winner and is the biggest name on the female roster.

It looks like Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair will have to take place earlier in the night. Bianca Belair was in the main event last year versus Sasha Banks.

The main event for night 2 is the big match between Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns. This match has been advertised as the biggest main event in WrestleMania history. This is because they are unifying the Universal and WWE world titles.

The unification of the two main belts could be an indication that the brand split is ending. The recent brand split started in 2016, but a lot of wrestlers have been released so there aren't enough names to carry both shows.

WrestleMania 38 happens on April 2nd and April 3rd. It will be taking place inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

