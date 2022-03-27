WWE: Triple H Retires From In-ring Competition

Famous WWE wrestler Triple H has announced his retirement from active competition. This puts an end to a career that spanned nearly 30 years in the pro-wrestling business.

Triple H announced his retirement on the First Take ESPN show with Stephen A Smith. The reason for his retirement is due to his health issues regarding the heart problems he suffered last year.

Triple H was coughing up blood last year and Stephanie McMahon (his wife) noticed something was wrong.

He went to the doctors and they noticed there was something wrong with his heart. He needed emergency surgery right away or else he could have died.

Triple H now has a defibrillator in his body to help his heart beat at a regular pace. Due to this, he can no longer be active such as wrestling inside of a wrestling ring.

Triple H's last televised matches were against Batista at WrestleMania 35 and Randy Orton at Super Showdown. It seems fitting his last TV matches were against his Evolution stablemates.

His last ever match was a non-televised contest where he teamed up with Robert Roode to face Samoa Joe and Robert Roode. People have uploaded this match on YouTube.

With his retirement, this should make him eligible to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as an individual. He is inducted already as part of the D-Generation X faction.

