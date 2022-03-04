WWE Severs Its Broadcast Deals With Russia

Due to Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine currently happening right now, the WWE has decided to sever its broadcast relationship with the company. Russian wrestling fans will no longer be able to watch WWE programming.

Not only has the WWE Network been banned, but Russians can no longer watch episodes of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT. You can read the full announcement from WWE.com below.

"WWE® TERMINATES BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP AND SHUTS DOWN WWE NETWORK IN RUSSIA STAMFORD, Conn., March 3, 2022 – WWE released the following statement today: “WWE has terminated its partnership with Russian broadcaster Match and shut down WWE Network in Russia effective immediately. The move eliminates access in Russia to any WWE programming, including the company’s weekly Raw, SmackDown and NXT shows, its on-demand library, and all of its premium live events, including WrestleMania 38.”

WWE did not specify if this ban is permanent or not. WWE could bring programming back if Russia stops its war against Ukraine.

This will all depend on Putin's decision to stop the war. As of this moment, he has no plans to stop his invasion of Ukraine.

WWE fans in Russia may have to seek online methods if they want to watch events such as the upcoming WrestleMania 38.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE WrestleMania 38 Main Events Revealed (more); AJ Styles Signs A New Deal With WWE (more); Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 38 (more); WWE Wants Stone Cold Steve Austin In A WrestleMania 38 Match (more).

And here are some more related articles: WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches Already Mapped Out (more); Goldberg Could Be Returning To WWE Soon (more); Shane McMahon Released By The WWE This Week (more).

A few more: Two WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Matches Announced (more); The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match Was The Worst One Of All Time (more).