WWE WrestleMania 38 Final Card Is Set

WWE WrestleMania 38 is set for this Saturday and Sunday and it looks like the final card has been set.

Overall, each day will host seven matches. That said, day one will also have a special segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Much like last year, there is no Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 38. The match will instead takes place on Friday calling it WrestleMania Smackdown. An Intercontinental match with Ricochet is also set for that same Smackdown show.

Anyway, you can check out the full card for WWE WrestleMania 38 posted down below.

Day 1

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair - Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul - Tag team match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss) - Singles match

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs - Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland (with Butch) - Tag team match

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. TBA (potentially Cody Rhodes) - Singles match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda RouseySingles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

The KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Day 2

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler - Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn - Anything Goes match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory - Singles match

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) - Triple threat tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Edge vs. AJ Styles - Singles match

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos - Singles match

Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman) - Winner Takes All match to unify the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship

WrestleMania 38 happens on April 2nd and April 3rd on Peacock as well as the WWE Network.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE: Triple H Retires From In-ring Competition (more); WWE 2K22 Update 1.06 Patch Notes Revealed (more); WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Passes Away (more); Stone Cold Steve Austin Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 38 (more).

And here are some more related articles: WWE Severs Its Broadcast Deals With Russia (more); WWE WrestleMania 38 Main Events Revealed (more); AJ Styles Signs A New Deal With WWE (more).

A few more: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 38 (more); WWE Wants Stone Cold Steve Austin In A WrestleMania 38 Match (more).