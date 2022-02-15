WWE Wants Stone Cold Steve Austin In A WrestleMania 38 Match

Stone Cold Steve Austin hasn't wrestled since 2003, but it looks like the WWE wants to book him in an actual match very soon. The company would love for him to compete at WrestleMania 38.

Stone Cold's last match was at WrestleMania XIX where he lost to The Rock in their third and final encounter. Stone Cold at the time had to retire from in-ring action due to a broken neck.

Unlike Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair, Stone Cold stayed retired for the next 19 years and never ruined his legacy. That being said, he's medically cleared to compete as his neck isn't as bad as it used to be.

Many wrestlers have come back from retirement recently with Edge being the most recent example. Bryan Danielson retired from injury but came back a few years later as well.

Now according to Fightful, WWE is proposing for Stone Cold Steve Austin to wrestle at this year's WrestleMania 38 event in Texas. The rumored opponent for him will be Kevin Owens.

Owens may have planted the seeds to his match already when he did a promo to mock Texan fans on this week's Raw. Not to mention Owens has burrowed the Stunner finisher in recent years.

WWE needs a huge attraction this year since most legends are retired or unavailable. The Undertaker and Batista have retired while The Rock and John Cena are busy in Hollywood.

It will be interesting to see if the 57-year-old Austin will accept a return match. We'll just have to wait and see how this plays out in the coming weeks to come.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches Already Mapped Out (more); Goldberg Could Be Returning To WWE Soon (more); Shane McMahon Released By The WWE This Week (more); Two WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Matches Announced (more).

And here are some more related articles: The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match Was The Worst One Of All Time (more); The Two Favorites To Win The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble (more); Ronda Rousey Could Be Back In WWE Royal Rumble 2022 (more).

A few more: WWE: A Surprise Wrestler Might Enter 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match (more); Samoa Joe Gets Released From WWE Again (more).