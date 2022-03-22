Omos To Have WrestleMania 38 Singles Match

The WrestleMania 38 card is starting to take shape as WWE is filling out the event with more matches. Now a rumored match is set to take place involving the very tall Omos wrestler.

The WrestleVotes Twitter account has now reported that Omos will be competing in a match at WrestleMania 38 this April.

His opponent is supposed to be a surprise, so we don't exactly know who it is yet. You can read the report down below.

"Source states, as of now, Omos is indeed getting a singles WrestleMania match. And his opponent may surprise some people… It’s not Veer. Or Cody for that matter.

Cody Rhodes is expected to be wrestling Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 with the winner facing the WWE Champion at WrestleMania Backlash. As for Veer, he is appearing on the Raw after WrestleMania on April 4th, 2022.

There are two names that are rumored to be Omos' opponent.

One is the returning Bobby Lashley from injury, and an outside name is even The Great Khali. The latter will be something Vince will like as both men are over 7 feet tall.

WrestleMania 39 is happening on April 2nd and April 3rd this year. The main event is expected to be Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar in a title unification match.

