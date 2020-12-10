Goldberg Wants To Face Roman Reigns In WWE

WrestleMania 36 was supposed to have been headlined by Goldberg vs Roman Reigns for the prestigious WWE Universal Title. However, plans changed when Roman Reigns backed out due to health concerns.

Roman Reigns backed out of the match a week prior to WrestleMania 36, so WWE hastily put Braun Strowman vs Goldberg as a last minute replacement. The match did not main event WrestleMania 36, but Braun Strowman beat Goldberg easily.

Now it looks like Goldberg wants to face Roman Reigns possibly at next year's WrestleMania. Goldberg somewhat issued the challenge to Reigns during WWE's talk show called 'The Bump'.

You can read his comments posted down below. Quotes have been transcribed by WrestlingNews.co.

"Oh, I would say that is one of most mild understatements that I have ever heard. He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move god knows how long ago, he continues to perform at a subpar level. Let’s be perfectly honest, I’m the dude who delivers the spear and I don’t think he understands what’s like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it’s coming and I’m coming for you. I may be old, I may be grey, but I’m still Goldberg."

WWE WrestleMania 37 plans have not been revealed yet, but Goldberg vs Roman Reigns is a match that Vince McMahon would love to book.

Fans have wanted The Rock vs Roman Reigns, but this might be unlikely due to The Rock's film career.

Wanna read more on this? Check these out: WWE Slammy Awards 2020 Nominees Announced (more); WWE Legend Pat Patterson Passes Away (more); WWE Raw Ratings Continue To Drop (more); WWE Supercard Season 7 Slamming In November (more).

And here are some more related articles: WWE Survivor Series 2020 Matches Revealed (more); The Undertaker Set To Appear At WWE Survivor Series (more); WWE 2020 Draft Night 2 Roster Changes Revealed (more).

A few more: WWE Draft 2020 Night 1 Changes Revealed (more); WWE Legend Road Warrior Animal Passes Away (more).