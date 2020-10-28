WWE Supercard Season 7 Slamming In November

2K Games has announced today that Season 7 of the popular WWE Supercard video game will be releasing to multiple platforms this November.

To be more specific, Season 7 of WWE Supercard will be available to download for Android, iOS and Facebook gaming devices. Much like many other apps, this game will be free for you to play and download.

Season 7 promises to deliver even more WWE Superstars as well as many other new features. You can read them in more detail from the press release info posted below.

STYLES & TECHNIQUES – Plan strategic deck-building decisions with Styles, a new attribute on all Season 7 cards based on Superstars’ real world in-ring personas. Each Style attribute will gain access to Techniques, giving powerful advantages that can greatly affect a matchup;

– Plan strategic deck-building decisions with Styles, a new attribute on all Season 7 cards based on Superstars’ real world in-ring personas. Each Style attribute will gain access to Techniques, giving powerful advantages that can greatly affect a matchup; SUPER MOVES – Build up devastating manoeuvres with unique animations across any mode and unleash at will to provide an advantage against tough opponents;

– Build up devastating manoeuvres with unique animations across any mode and unleash at will to provide an advantage against tough opponents; N EW CARD TIERS – Access three new card tiers and compete for 200 new cards;

– Access three new card tiers and compete for 200 new cards; ALL GAME MODES – Play any game mode you want, whenever you want, with unified access to the draft board. Featured modes will offer bonus rewards and encourage competition;

– Play any game mode you want, whenever you want, with unified access to the draft board. Featured modes will offer bonus rewards and encourage competition; ART REFRESH – Enjoy a comprehensive art refresh which will touch nearly every menu with a modern and sleek new look. Motion graphics will highlight key information, providing increased excitement and clarity;

– Enjoy a comprehensive art refresh which will touch nearly every menu with a modern and sleek new look. Motion graphics will highlight key information, providing increased excitement and clarity; COLLECTIONS – Earn rewards for completing dynamic Collections. Limited-time events will feature new Collections regularly;

– Earn rewards for completing dynamic Collections. Limited-time events will feature new Collections regularly; WARGAMES EVENT – Battle for control of multiple rings and earn points for holding a location in this all-new event type, coming soon;

– Battle for control of multiple rings and earn points for holding a location in this all-new event type, coming soon; AND MUCH, MUCH MORE – Look forward to numerous quality-of-life improvements, Daily Login 2.0 rewards, timed promotions and more!

