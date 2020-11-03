WWE Raw Ratings Continue To Drop

2020 has not been a stellar year for the WWE as the professional wrestling company has seen one of the worst ratings in its history. Viewership for this week's Monday Night Raw were not very impressive.

As reported by Cageside Seats, the average viewership for this week's Raw was only 1.66 million viewers. The Covid-19 pandemic makes the atmosphere feel slightly more dull without a proper crowd in attendance.

Hour 1 drew 1.77 million viewers and Hour 2 drew 1.75 million viewers. Hour 3 is where the big dropped happened as only 1.46 million people tuned into to see the main event of the evening.

The 1.46 million viewers is the lowest one in history. This is not a good sign considering Raw has been on television since 1993.

To be fair, a huge NFL game was on at the same time as ESPN earned 11 million viewers. There is also the election coverage happening and people want to be informed about it.

WWE has tried to gauge interest in the product, but nothing has worked so far. Raw Underground was unceremoniously canceled after a few weeks, and the new stable Retribution are already jobbers.

Hopefully the ratings increase as we head into the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 37 early next year. WWE will be in trouble if the ratings continue to drop at this rapid pace.

