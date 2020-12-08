WWE Slammy Awards 2020 Nominees Announced

WWE has now announced the 2020 version of the Slammy Awards. 2020 may not have been the best year ever, but it has been a very interesting time for the WWE company as a whole.

You can vote for your favorite nominees over on WWE.com and the show will be streaming on December 23rd over on the WWE Network. You can read the awards and nominees posted down below.

Superstar of the Year

Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns

Randy Orton

Braun Strowman

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair

Match of the Year

Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36

The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020

Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020

AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka - Royal Rumble 2020

Rivalry of the Year

Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

R-Truth vs. The World

Lana vs. Announcer Tables

Tag Team of the Year

The Golden Role Models

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

The New Day

The Street Profits

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Return of the Year

Edge

Roman Reigns

MVP

Goldberg

Sami Zayn

Ring Gear of the Year

Charlotte Flair

Sasha Banks

Seth Rollins

The New Day

Bianca Belair

Shinsuke Nakamura

Carmella

Breakout Star of the Year

Dominik Mysterio

Bianca Belair

Otis

The Street Profits

Murphy

Female Superstar of the Year

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair

Male Superstar of the Year

Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns

Randy Orton

Braun Strowman

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Moment of the Year

The Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020

Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship: WrestleMania 36

Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy: Raw, May 11, 2020

Edge returns in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020

The New Day’s farewell address: SmackDown, Oct. 16, 2020

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman unite: SmackDown, August 28, 2020

Bayley betrays Sasha Banks: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2020

The New Day gets drafted to different brands: Raw, Oct. 12, 2020

Which awards are you voting for? Do you agree with all the nominees that WWE has picked so far?

