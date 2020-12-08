WWE Slammy Awards 2020 Nominees Announced
WWE has now announced the 2020 version of the Slammy Awards. 2020 may not have been the best year ever, but it has been a very interesting time for the WWE company as a whole.
You can vote for your favorite nominees over on WWE.com and the show will be streaming on December 23rd over on the WWE Network. You can read the awards and nominees posted down below.
Superstar of the Year
- Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns
- Randy Orton
- Braun Strowman
- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
- Asuka
- Sasha Banks
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Charlotte Flair
Match of the Year
- Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36
- The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, Nov. 16, 2020
- Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020
- AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020
- Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell “I Quit” Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
- Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
- AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020
- Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020
- Becky Lynch vs. Asuka - Royal Rumble 2020
Rivalry of the Year
- Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family
- Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
- Edge vs. Randy Orton
- Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
- R-Truth vs. The World
- Lana vs. Announcer Tables
- Tag Team of the Year
- The Golden Role Models
- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- The New Day
- The Street Profits
- Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
Return of the Year
- Edge
- Roman Reigns
- MVP
- Goldberg
- Sami Zayn
Ring Gear of the Year
- Charlotte Flair
- Sasha Banks
- Seth Rollins
- The New Day
- Bianca Belair
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Carmella
Breakout Star of the Year
- Dominik Mysterio
- Bianca Belair
- Otis
- The Street Profits
- Murphy
Female Superstar of the Year
- Asuka
- Sasha Banks
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Charlotte Flair
Male Superstar of the Year
- Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns
- Randy Orton
- Braun Strowman
- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Moment of the Year
- The Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020
- Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship: WrestleMania 36
- Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy: Raw, May 11, 2020
- Edge returns in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020
- The New Day’s farewell address: SmackDown, Oct. 16, 2020
- Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman unite: SmackDown, August 28, 2020
- Bayley betrays Sasha Banks: SmackDown, Sept. 4, 2020
- The New Day gets drafted to different brands: Raw, Oct. 12, 2020
Which awards are you voting for? Do you agree with all the nominees that WWE has picked so far?
WWE.com