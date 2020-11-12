Shaquille O’Neal Could Be Wrestling In AEW

Shaquille O’Neal has been a huge pro wrestling fan his entire life as the former NBA star has appeared on WWE TV for several times over the years.

However, the one thing he has never done was wrestle a one-on-one match in WWE.

There was a rumor a few years ago that Shaquille O’Neal wanted to face Big Show at WrestleMania. This match seemed like a possibility, but it sounds like Shaq wanted more money and WWE wasn't willing to pay him.

While we may never see Shaq vs Big Show in a singles match in WWE, we could see Shaq wrestling in AEW instead. This is because of a tease that AEW did this week during its Dynamite TV show.

A woman representing Shaq named Jade Cargill interrupted Cody Rhodes and she said Rhodes should look out for Shaq. This little tease could be a clue we may see Shaq vs Cody happen in an AEW ring.

AEW's boss Tony Khan (and his father) certainly has enough money to pay Shaq to wrestle. Whatever Shaq wants is not going to be cheap.

AEW already had boxer Mike Tyson on its show a few months ago when he confronted Chris Jericho. This segment gained a lot of mainstream media attention, although a Tyson vs Jericho match didn't happen.

For now, we just have to wait and see if the retired NBA star will wrestle for AEW. Former NBA stars such as Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone wrestled years ago when WCW was still afloat.

