Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown 1.21 Update Patch Notes

Sega has now released a brand new update for Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. This update should be rolling out to all platforms of the game starting on October 29th.

For those of you playing the PS4 version of the game, the file size is only 52.30 MB. The update patch number takes this game to version 1.21.

Sega has noted on the official website that this update is mandatory if you want to keep playing the game online. You can read the full patch notes below.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue in Tournament Event in which choosing to have a rematch against an opponent with a bad network connection would halt the progress of the tournament.

The last update to come to the game was patch 1.20 back in September.

These are the only patch notes that have been posted about the new update so far. Make sure to download all recent patches to make the game as stable as possible.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is out now for the PS4 console. You can also play the game on PS5 via backwards compatibility.

Source: Sega

